Derrick White News: Nearly triple-doubles
White finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.
White took advantage of some extra usage with Jaylen Brown (knee) getting the night off, narrowly missing a triple-double in the process. White continues to lead the Celtics in fantasy value for nine-category formats, posting averages of 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick White See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 817 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 619 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 322 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Friday, January 3026 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick White See More