Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Nearly triple-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

White finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.

White took advantage of some extra usage with Jaylen Brown (knee) getting the night off, narrowly missing a triple-double in the process. White continues to lead the Celtics in fantasy value for nine-category formats, posting averages of 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
