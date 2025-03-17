Derrick White News: Not listed on injury report
White (knee) isn't listed on Boston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
White didn't suit up for Saturday's win in Brooklyn, the second night of a back-to-back set, but he'll be available for Tuesday's rematch. Since the All-Star break (12 games), White has averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now