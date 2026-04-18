Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

White (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.

White was held out of Boston's regular-season finale due to a right knee contusion but will return for the start of the playoffs. The veteran guard averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per contest over his final 10 regular-season appearances.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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