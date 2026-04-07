Derrick White News: Passive again in victory
White chipped in 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hornets.
White continues to serve as the third or fourth option on offense, having attempted no more than seven shot attempts in three of the past four games. A recent lack of defensive production has only added to White's overall decline, as he sits outside the top 150 in seven games over the past two weeks.
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