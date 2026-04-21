Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Poor shooting continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

White contributed eight points (3-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White's lack of offensive precision continues to be an issue, scoring no more than 12 points for the 10th time in his past 11 games. Despite putting up top 30 numbers this season, efficiency has been a major talking point. Through 79 appearances, he has shot just 39.3 percent from the field, easily his worst fantasy category.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Derrick White See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
5 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago