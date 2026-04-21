Derrick White News: Poor shooting continues
White contributed eight points (3-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
White's lack of offensive precision continues to be an issue, scoring no more than 12 points for the 10th time in his past 11 games. Despite putting up top 30 numbers this season, efficiency has been a major talking point. Through 79 appearances, he has shot just 39.3 percent from the field, easily his worst fantasy category.
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