Derrick White News: Pops for 16 in Wednesday's loss

White logged 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-103 loss to Miami.

The veteran guard remains a rock-solid contributor for the Celtics. While he doesn't often hit for a ceiling game with his offense, White provides a very stable fantasy floor, scoring in double digits with multiple three-pointers in 11 straight appearances. Over that stretch, White is averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals.