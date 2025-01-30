Derrick White News: Produces 22 points in win

White finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-100 victory over Chicago.

The veteran point guard sat out the Celtics' last game with a shin bruise, but White looked fully healthy in his return. He's scored 20-plus points in four of his last six appearances but managed a total of just 11 points in the other two, averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.0 blocks over that stretch.