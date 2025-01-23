Derrick White News: Puts up 20 points in OT win

White had 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Clippers.

White has been very inconsistent with his scoring figures of late, and while he's posted at least 20 points in two of his last three outings, it's worth noting he's also notched four single-digit scoring outputs over his last seven appearances. White often plays a secondary role in the Celtics' offensive scheme either way, but fantasy managers would certainly welcome an uptick in his overall scoring numbers going forward.