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Derrick White News: Scores 15 points in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

White posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

White has failed to surpass the 15-point plateau in four of his last five games, and the veteran guard has experienced a bit of regression now that Jayson Tatum is entrenched as the No. 2 option on offense. White is averaging 18.5 points per game since the beginning of March while shooting 31.5 percent from deep across 11 appearances. For the sake of comparison, he had averaged 21.3 points per game in his first six games this month as opposed to 15.2 ppg in the last five.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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