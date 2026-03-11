Derrick White News: Scores season-high 34 points

White closed Tuesday's 125-116 loss to the Spurs with 34 points (11-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block in 40 minutes.

White delivered one of his best stat lines of the season Tuesday, but his efforts were not enough to get past a red-hot Spurs team. The 34-point output was White's best scoring mark of the season, and he also contributed decent numbers in categories such as rebounds and assists, which is something that can always be expected out of him. The veteran guard is averaging a strong line of 18.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game since the break, and his role on offense hasn't diminished with Jayson Tatum returning to the lineup. In fact, White is posting better numbers after the All-Star break than before the break.