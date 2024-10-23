Fantasy Basketball
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Strikes for 24 against Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 9:59am

White chipped in 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 victory over the Knicks.

The 30-year-old guard got his season started in style with a huge shooting night. White averaged 2.7 threes a game last season while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, both career highs, and defenses won't have the luxury of focusing on him as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are healthy.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
