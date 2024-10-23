Derrick White News: Strikes for 24 against Knicks

White chipped in 24 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 victory over the Knicks.

The 30-year-old guard got his season started in style with a huge shooting night. White averaged 2.7 threes a game last season while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, both career highs, and defenses won't have the luxury of focusing on him as long as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are healthy.