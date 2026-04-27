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Derrick White News: Strong effort defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 8:45am

White accumulated six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 victory over Philadelphia in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White had a very low usage rate in this contest, but he was everywhere on the defensive end. The Celtics hold a commanding 3-1 series lead, and that's without White at his best. He's averaging 8.8 points on 30.8 percent shooting thus far.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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