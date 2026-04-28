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Derrick White News: Struggles again in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 12:02am

White racked up six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White continued what has been a rough playoff series, scoring just six points for the second straight game. While the Celtics still hold a 3-2 series lead, White's struggles couldn't have come at a worse time. He is averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals and blocks through five playoff games.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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