Derrick White News: Struggles from long range

White registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 117-112 victory over Memphis.

The Celtics ended up getting the win, but White didn't have his best performance. Even though managers in point-based leagues will be happy to see White leaving his mark in the five major categories, this game marked the third out of the last four in which White failed to surpass the 15-point mark. White has shot just 32.4 percent from three-point range over that four-game stretch, and as low as that number looks, it's not too far from his season-long average of 32.6 percent -- a clear downgrade after he made at least 38.0 percent from deep in the previous three campaigns.