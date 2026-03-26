Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Struggles with shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

White finished Wednesday's 119-109 win over the Thunder with 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes.

Jaylen Brown carried the Celtics to victory in this matchup, and while White had some decent numbers in the assists department, he had a rough go with his shot. White is expected to operate as the Celtics' No. 3 option on offense now that Jayson Tatum is back in the mix, and his numbers have suffered because of that. He's gone four games in a row without surpassing the 15-point mark, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.0 points per game while shooting just 38.8 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent from three-point range.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
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