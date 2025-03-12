Derrick White News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

White produced 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

White stuffed the stat sheet Wednesday, pacing the Celtics in steals and co-leading the team in blocks alongside Jaylen Brown. Over 11 games following the All-Star break, White has averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 4.5 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes while shooting 44.5 percent from long range. The 30-year-old combo guard should continue seeing a boost in usage until Kristaps Porzingis (illness) returns to the fold.