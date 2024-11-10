Derrick White News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

White had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 win over the Bucks.

The 30-year-old stuffed the stat sheet once again, and he continues to be a top fantasy option thanks to his two-way abilities. White has not only been a part of one of the most stacked rosters in the NBA, he has been a focal point. The veteran guard has produced a career-best year in a small sample size through 11 regular-season outings, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 34.5 minutes per game. Even with Jaylen Brown (hip) making his return to game action, White will continue to serve as a top option across fantasy formats.