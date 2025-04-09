Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Teases triple-double at MSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

White had 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime victory over the Knicks.

The Celtics went with an eight-man rotation Tuesday that became seven when Jaylen Brown sat out the entire fourth quarter and OT, but White was up to shouldering an larger workload than usual. The veteran guard has drained multiple three-pointers in 14 straight appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 assists, 5.6 boards, 3.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now