Derrick White News: Too little, too late in loss
White recorded 26 points (9-26 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 45 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 loss to Philadelphia in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
White had, easily, his most productive game of the postseason, albeit in a losing effort. Despite continuing to struggle with his shot, he managed to score at least 20 points for the first time, not only in the playoffs, but since the middle of March. Saturday's Game 7 loss brings down the curtain on what might end up being considered a season lost for the Celtics. White finished the campaign by averaging 16.0 points on 38.9 percent shooting from the floor, adding 4.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.4 combined steals and blocks.
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