Derrick White News: Torches Pistons with seven threes

White logged 23 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 victory over the Pistons.

White stepped up with a full stat line for the Celtics on a night where superstar Jayson Tatum (knee) was out of action, also torching the Pistons by draining a season-high seven three-pointers in Thursday's blowout. In eight games with Tatum unavailable since 2023-24, White is now averaging 19.4 points, 8.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 3.8 three-pointers per contest dating back to last season. If Tatum remains out for Sunday's matchup against a Wizards team allowing the most points per game (123.8) in the NBA this year, White would figure to be an even more attractive fantasy option than he already is when Boston is fully healthy.