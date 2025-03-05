Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick White headshot

Derrick White News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:08pm

White (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

A back contusion won't stop White from suiting up Wednesday, and the star guard should see plenty of playmaking opportunities in the absences of Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Across his last six outings, White has averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.7 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes.

Derrick White
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now