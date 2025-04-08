Fantasy Basketball
Derrick White News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

White (toe) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

As expected, White will shed a probable designation due to a sprained right big toe Tuesday. The 30-year-old guard has played 10 straight games, during which he's averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes. White shouldn't have any restrictions against New York.

