Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane Injury: Absent from shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bane (illness) did not participate at Monday's morning shootaround, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane was a late addition to the injury report with a questionable tag and is trending in the wrong direction. If the Grizzlies don't give the green light for Bane to suit up, Jaylen Wells, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia would be candidates to see increased run against the Clippers.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
