Desmond Bane Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Bane, who has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the 76ers, sustained an oblique strain in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Nets and will be considered week-to-week moving forward.

This is a huge blow to a thin backcourt as the sharpshooter and Marcus Smart (ankle) will join Cam Spencer (ankle) and Vince Williams (lower leg) on the sidelines for an extended period of time. In five regular-season outings thus far, Bane has averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 26.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.6 percent from downtown. In a depleted backcourt, Scotty Pippen, Jaylen Wells and Yuki Kawamura are all candidates for an increased role.