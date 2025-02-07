Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane Injury: Iffy against Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Bane (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Thunder.

Bane missed Memphis' previous two contests due to a left ankle sprain, but his questionable status for Saturday is a good sign that he isn't expected to remain sidelined for a significant period. However, if Bane is downgraded to out, Luke Kennard will likely receive increased playing time.

