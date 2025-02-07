Desmond Bane Injury: Iffy against Oklahoma City
Bane (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Thunder.
Bane missed Memphis' previous two contests due to a left ankle sprain, but his questionable status for Saturday is a good sign that he isn't expected to remain sidelined for a significant period. However, if Bane is downgraded to out, Luke Kennard will likely receive increased playing time.
