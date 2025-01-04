Desmond Bane Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Bane (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

The Grizzlies could be without their best players in the backcourt on Sunday, with Ja Morant (AC joint) still out and Bane potentially missing the second game of a back-to-back for Memphis with an ankle injury. The veteran guard is coming off a solid performance in the loss to the Kings on Friday, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals.