Desmond Bane Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Bane (oblique) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Bane's questionable tag suggests he is progressing toward a return to game action after being deemed week-to-week in early November due to a right oblique strain. The sharpshooter is in jeopardy of missing his eighth straight contest and if he is unable to suit up, Santi Aldama is expected to draw the start at small forward once again.

