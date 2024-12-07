Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane Injury: Questionable Saturday vs. Celtics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Bane (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Boston.

Bane's status for Saturday's game may not be known until the Grizzlies go through pregame warmups. If Bane is unable to play, Scotty Pippen or Marcus Smart (ankle) could be inserted into the starting lineup alongside Ja Morant and Jaylen Wells. Bane has averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.0 minutes per game in his last three outings.

