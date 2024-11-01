Desmond Bane Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday
Bane (oblique) is out for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Bane will miss his second straight contest Saturday while dealing with a right oblique strain. With Memphis dealing with multiple injuries to their backcourt, Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen and Yuki Kawamura should continue to receive increased playing time. Bane's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.
