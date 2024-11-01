Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane Injury: Remains sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:12pm

Bane (oblique) is out for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.

Bane will miss his second straight contest Saturday while dealing with a right oblique strain. With Memphis dealing with multiple injuries to their backcourt, Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen and Yuki Kawamura should continue to receive increased playing time. Bane's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Brooklyn.

