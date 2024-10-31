Desmond Bane Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Bane (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with Milwaukee.

Bane put up 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds over 17 minutes before leaving Wednesday's loss to the Nets for good. Bane is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks across 26.4 minutes, including a blistering 40.6 percent from three to start the season, so his presence will be missed against the Bucks. With Bane and Marcus Smart (ankle) out, Memphis will likely turn to Jake LaRavia and Jaylen Wells.