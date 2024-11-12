Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane Injury: Ruled out vs. Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Bane (oblique) is out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Bane is in line to miss a seventh straight contest, and there's no clarity on when he'll return to the hardwood. Bane was deemed week-to-week in early November, and there haven't been any signs of progression in his recovery, so it's uncertain when the forward will be able to return. Santi Aldama should remain in the starting lineup while Bane is out. His next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Friday.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
