Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane Injury: Trending toward playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bane (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Bane was added to the injury report Monday morning due to illness and was held out of the Grizzlies' morning shootaround. However, Bane is expected to suit up and face the Clippers. In his last four games, Bane is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 26.8 minutes.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
