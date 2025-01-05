Desmond Bane Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Bane (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Bane has played through a left ankle sprain against the Warriors on Friday, finishing with 22 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in a 121-113 loss. Jake LaRavia could make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday if Bane is unable to play.