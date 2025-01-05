Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Bane (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Bane has played through a left ankle sprain against the Warriors on Friday, finishing with 22 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 35 minutes in a 121-113 loss. Jake LaRavia could make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday if Bane is unable to play.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now