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Desmond Bane News: Another strong performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 11:44am

Bane totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.

Bane continues to provide steady numbers for fantasy managers, having not missed any of Orlando's 72 contests on the campaign. The star shooting guard has averaged 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, shooting 39.1 percent from three-point land.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
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