Desmond Bane News: Another strong performance
Bane totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 loss to the Cavaliers.
Bane continues to provide steady numbers for fantasy managers, having not missed any of Orlando's 72 contests on the campaign. The star shooting guard has averaged 20.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per tilt in his last nine games, shooting 39.1 percent from three-point land.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and Pick6 for Tuesday, March 24Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 24Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 214 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 169 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More