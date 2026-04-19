Desmond Bane News: Available for Game 1
Bane (illness) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Bane was a non-participant in the Magic's morning shootaround while dealing with an illness, but he has been cleared to suit up for the start of Orlando's first-round series. The 27-year-old was spectacular in the Play-In Tournament loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday, erupting for 34 points on 10-for-16 shooting. With Orlando now starting their official playoff run against Detroit, Bane should step back into his usual heavy workload on the wing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 172 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15th4 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 811 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 514 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 514 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More