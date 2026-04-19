Desmond Bane News: Available for Game 1

Bane (illness) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Bane was a non-participant in the Magic's morning shootaround while dealing with an illness, but he has been cleared to suit up for the start of Orlando's first-round series. The 27-year-old was spectacular in the Play-In Tournament loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday, erupting for 34 points on 10-for-16 shooting. With Orlando now starting their official playoff run against Detroit, Bane should step back into his usual heavy workload on the wing.