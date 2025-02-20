Desmond Bane News: Balanced showing as top scorer

Bane finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two blocks over 33 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to Indiana.

Bane led the way for Memphis in Thursday's contest, pacing all players in scoring, threes made and assists while recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a well-rounded performance. Bane has tallied at least 23 points in nine contests, having surpassed the 20-point mark in six consecutive outings. Defensively, Bane matched a season high in blocks, a mark he has now recorded on three occasions.