Desmond Bane News: Big scoring night not enough
Bane recorded 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 38 minutes during the Magic's 113-108 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
Bane helped the Magic build a large lead with 17 points in the first half, but his scoring efforts weren't enough to hold off the Rockets' comeback that started in the third quarter. It was Bane's 10th 30-plus point performance of the season -- four of which have come in his last six games -- and the fourth time he connected on at least six three-pointers. Since the All-Star break, Bane has averaged 27.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.8 steals over 35.5 minutes per game while connecting on 61.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.
