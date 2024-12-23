Desmond Bane News: Chips in 21 points vs. Clips

Bane provided 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Clippers.

Bane was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game due to an illness, but he was cleared to play despite missing Memphis' morning shootaround. He finished as the Grizzlies' third-leading scorer behind Jaren Jackson (24) and Ja Morant (23), and Bane was one rebound shy from registering his third double-double of the regular season. Bane has made a more concerted effort to get his teammates involved as of late and has dished at least seven assists in each of his last five outings. Over that span, Bane has averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 27.9 minutes per game.