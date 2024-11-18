Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Bane recorded 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over the Nuggets.

Bane didn't have his best shooting performance, but the veteran guard found a way to make an impact in other areas and finished just three assists away from a triple-double. He should continue to see an uptick in his usage rate with Ja Morant (hip) sidelined, even if his scoring numbers do not reflect it much. The perfect example of that uptick is that the 11 rebounds and the seven assists were both season-high marks for the five-year veteran.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now