Desmond Bane News: Comes close to triple-double

Bane recorded 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 win over the Nuggets.

Bane didn't have his best shooting performance, but the veteran guard found a way to make an impact in other areas and finished just three assists away from a triple-double. He should continue to see an uptick in his usage rate with Ja Morant (hip) sidelined, even if his scoring numbers do not reflect it much. The perfect example of that uptick is that the 11 rebounds and the seven assists were both season-high marks for the five-year veteran.