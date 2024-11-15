Fantasy Basketball
Desmond Bane News: Coming off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Bane is not in the Grizzlies starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane is returning from a seven-game absence Friday due to a strained right oblique. However, he will come off the bench as the Grizzlies will start Scotty Pippen and Jaylen Wells in the backcourt, and Bane will likely operate on a minutes restriction in his return.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
