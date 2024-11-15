Desmond Bane News: Coming off bench Friday

Bane is not in the Grizzlies starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane is returning from a seven-game absence Friday due to a strained right oblique. However, he will come off the bench as the Grizzlies will start Scotty Pippen and Jaylen Wells in the backcourt, and Bane will likely operate on a minutes restriction in his return.