Desmond Bane News: Dazzles in playmaking role

Bane registered 20 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and 14 assists over 34 minutes during Friday's 139-126 victory over the Pelicans.

Bane operated as the Grizzlies' primary playmaker Friday due to the absence of Ja Morant (illness), and he responded by tying his season-high mark in assists. Bane has recorded eight or more assists in five of his 10 games in January, a span in which he's averaging a robust stat line of 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.