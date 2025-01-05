Desmond Bane News: Double-doubles with full stat line

Bane produced 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Warriors.

Bane led the Grizzlies on Saturday with 22 points and 10 assists, good for his third double-double of the season. The star guard is going to need to handle additional ball-handling duties for however long Ja Morant (shoulder) remains on the shelf, which should aid Bane's overall fantasy value following a sluggish start to the season. Across his last nine outings, Bane is averaging 21.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.7 threes while shooting 40.0 percent from downtown.