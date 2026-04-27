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Desmond Bane News: Drills five treys in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Bane recorded 22 points (7-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 94-88 win over Detroit in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Bane provided the punch on offense for the Magic on a night in which the team converted at a clip of 32.6 percent from the field. He led the Orlando scoring attack with the help of five made triples and has now put up 20-plus points in back-to-back appearances. Bane will need continue this type of scoring success heading into Game 5 as his club looks to complete a first-round upset over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
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