Desmond Bane News: Drops 34 points in loss
Bane supplied 34 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers in the Play-In Tournament
Bane was a bright spot for the Magic, turning in an extremely efficient performance en route to a game-high 34 points while Paolo Banchero struggled. Including the regular season, Bane has reached the 30-point threshold 13 times on the campaign. The 27-year-old swingman will aim to remain productive in Friday's win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets, who are coming off an overtime win over the Heat on Tuesday.
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