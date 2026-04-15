Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Drops 34 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Bane supplied 34 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers in the Play-In Tournament

Bane was a bright spot for the Magic, turning in an extremely efficient performance en route to a game-high 34 points while Paolo Banchero struggled. Including the regular season, Bane has reached the 30-point threshold 13 times on the campaign. The 27-year-old swingman will aim to remain productive in Friday's win-or-go-home Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets, who are coming off an overtime win over the Heat on Tuesday.

Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Desmond Bane See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago