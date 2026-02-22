Desmond Bane News: Drops 36 in win

Bane recorded 36 points (13-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 win over the Clippers.

Bane continued his string of excellent play Sunday, posting a team-high 36 points on great efficiency. Although the majority of the game was pure buckets offensively for Bane, his single assist came on a touchdown pass to Paolo Banchero with 40 seconds left, the score that ultimately gave them the victory. Bane has now scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games and three out of his last four.