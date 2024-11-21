Desmond Bane News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Bane closed with 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the 76ers.

Jaren Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring with his 25-point effort, but Bane led the team in rebounds and assists while also surpassing the 20-point mark. Bane has looked very good after missing seven straight games due to a strained right oblique, and he's averaging 13.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in his four appearances since returning to the hardwood.