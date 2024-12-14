Desmond Bane News: Goes for 21 points Friday

Bane ended Friday's 135-119 win over the Nets with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes.

Bane returned from a one-game absence Friday, and even though Ja Morant was the one who carried the team on offense, Bane certainly made his presence felt. He reached the 20-point mark for the first time since a Nov. 20 win over the 76ers, and he extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to five games. Bane remains a regular starter for the Grizzlies when healthy, and while that role is enough to make him relevant, it's not a secret that his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction. He's averaging 14.8 points per game, representing his lowest mark -- by a sizable margin -- since his rookie year. He's also shooting a career-worst 32.4 percent from three-point range.