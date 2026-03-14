Desmond Bane News: Goes for 21 points in win
Bane produced 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 121-117 victory over Miami.
Bane fouled out in this win, but that didn't stop him from posting a decent fantasy line while ending as the Magic's second-best scorer behind Paolo Banchero. This was Bane's third straight game with 20-plus points, and his role as the Magic's No. 2 option on offense, as well as his three-point shooting ability, make him a valuable fantasy commodity across all formats.
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