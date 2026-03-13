Desmond Bane News: Goes for 22 points in OT win
Bane finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 overtime victory over the Wizards.
Bane was unable to repeat the 35-point performance he delivered in the win over the Cavaliers on the first leg of the back-to-back set, but the sharpshooting forward remains a valuable scoring weapon for the Magic as part of a group of secondary threats behind Paolo Banchero. Bane has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six outings, averaging 24.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor in that span.
