Desmond Bane News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bane (illness) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Bane was a late addition to the injury report Monday, though he will suit up after having been held out of the club's morning shootaround due to the illness. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old has averaged 16.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest.

